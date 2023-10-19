'Orange is the New Black,' 'Prison': Shows set in prison

Top prison shows to watch

Shows that are set within the walls of a prison or based in prisons have long been a captivating subgenre that offers a glimpse into the lives of inmates, jailers, and the intricate dynamics of life behind bars. These series delve deep into the human psyche, exploring survival, redemption, justice, and the often harsh realities of incarceration. Check some of them out below.

'Prisoner' (1979-1986)

Created by Reg Watson, Prison is a groundbreaking Australian television drama series that is touted to be one of the pioneers to feature a female-dominated cast. Set in the fictional women's prison, Wentworth Detention Centre, it delves into the lives of both inmates and staff, offering a compelling narrative of survival, friendship, and the struggles they face within the confines of the prison walls.

'Oz' (1997-2003)

The American television series Oz, created by Tom Fontana, is set within the walls of the Oswald State Correctional Facility and explores the brutal and unflinching realities of prison life. Offering a raw and unapologetic portrayal of life behind bars, it delves deep into the lives of inmates, correctional officers, and staff, showcasing the power struggles, violence, and moral dilemmas that shape their existence.

'Prison Break' (2005-2017)

Created by Paul Scheuring, the American television series Prison Break is one of the most popular in the genre. The show follows the gripping story of Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), a structural engineer who intentionally gets himself incarcerated in the same prison as his wrongfully accused brother, Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell), who is sentenced to death, in a daring attempt to break him out.

'Orange is the New Black' (2013-2019)

The critically acclaimed Netflix comedy-drama show Orange is the New Black, created by Jenji Kohan, is based on Piper Kerman's memoir. Set in the fictional Litchfield Penitentiary, the show delves into the lives of a diverse group of inmates, tackling issues of race, sexuality, and power dynamics within the prison system, all of it through friendship and resilience.

'Black Bird' (2022)

Dennis Lehane's miniseries Black Bird is based on James Keene's autobiography In with the Devil: a Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption. It follows Keene, sentenced to a 10-year imprisonment in a minimum-security prison, as he strikes a deal with the FBI to get a serial killer's confession which may lead to finding the bodies of 18 women.