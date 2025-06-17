'Making movies without...': James Gunn reveals why Marvel is failing
What's the story
James Gunn, the co-head of DC Studios and director of the upcoming Superman film, has opened up about his concerns regarding the current state of Hollywood.
In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, he said that blockbusters are being produced too quickly and carelessly.
He allegedly blamed Disney for Marvel's decline in quality due to its demand for more content.
Disney's influence
'Industry dying not because people don't want to watch, but...'
Gunn said, "I do believe that the reason why the movie industry is dying is not because of people not wanting to see movies."
"The number-one reason is because people are making movies without a finished screenplay."
This comment seems to be a straight jibe at Disney for pushing Marvel to produce more content for Disney+.
This was also acknowledged by Disney CEO Bob Iger as a mistake.
Gunn said, "That wasn't fair. It wasn't right. And it killed them."
Production standards
No script, no movie!
Gunn has set a strict rule at DC Studios: no script, no movie.
He revealed that they recently canceled a project even after it was greenlit because the screenplay wasn't ready.
"We don't have the mandate [at DC] to have a certain amount of movies and TV shows every year."
His first major release under this new approach will be the upcoming Superman film, which will release on July 11.