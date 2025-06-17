Meet Aaishvary, Bal Thackeray's grandson, set for Bollywood debut
What's the story
Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Nishaanchi will introduce a new face to Bollywood.
The film marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, the grandson of Balasaheb Thackeray.
Before entering the world of acting, he reportedly assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Bajirao Mastani and was rumored to be dating Alaya F.
Here's all we know.
Family ties
Thackeray comes from a political family
Thackeray comes from a political family. He is the son of Smita and Jaidev Thackeray, and the grandson of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.
He often gives his followers a peek into his personal life, like with a throwback photo on Instagram, where he's seen as a baby being cradled by his grandfather.
Despite being relatively low-key on social media, he has over 11,000 followers on Instagram.
Personal life
Alaya had dismissed dating buzz earlier
Thackeray seems to prioritize fitness, as evident from various videos on Instagram that feature him pushing his limits with intense workout routines.
His personal life has also been subject to rumors, with reports suggesting he was dating actor Alaya F. However, she denied such claims, stressing that he is a very good friend.
Acting preparation
He worked as an assistant director on 'Bajirao Mastani'
Thackeray has reportedly spent the last five years preparing for his acting debut. His journey in showbiz began as an assistant director on Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani in 2015.
He will make his acting debut with Nishaanchi, which is set to release on September 19, 2025.
The film also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.
Film details
'Nishaanchi' to hit the theaters on September 19, 2025
The gritty crime drama was officially announced by the makers on Monday through an animated motion video.
Amazon MGM Studios announced that their upcoming theatrical release, Nishaanchi, will hit the big screens on September 19, 2025.
The caption read, "Lights Camera Action. Yeh fillam dekhne ke liye taiyyar ho jao (Get ready to watch this film). #Nishaanchi, releasing at a theater near you, September 19, 2025."