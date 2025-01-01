Anurag Kashyap took up acting jobs to fund daughter's wedding
Acclaimed Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap recently revealed that he took on extra films and acting roles to fund his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding. He candidly confessed that as an independent filmmaker, it was difficult for him to pay for such a grand affair. The director compared the wedding expenses to the budget of his smaller films.
Kashyap's post-wedding plans for self-care and personal growth
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Kashyap revealed his 2025 plans focused on self-care and personal growth. He plans to take a break from directing to focus on relaxing, recharging, and enjoying films. Looking back at the past year of filmmaking, acting, and his daughter's wedding, he said he is relieved and calm now that the wedding is behind him.
Aaliyah and Shane's love story and wedding details
Popular social media influencer Aaliyah tied the knot with her long-time partner Shane Gregoire in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai. Their romance started in 2020 after they met on a dating app, and Gregoire proposed to Aaliyah in Bali in 2023. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in May 2023. After the wedding, Kashyap shared beautiful pictures from the event on his Instagram account.
Kashyap's criticism of Bollywood and plans to relocate
Kashyap also voiced his displeasure with the Hindi film industry in the same interview. He slammed its obsession with profits, remakes, and star-making culture, saying that these things kill creativity and innovation. He spoke about his struggles of working with entitled actors. Considering all of this, he revealed plans to leave Mumbai and shift to South India in 2025.