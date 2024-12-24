Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Allu Arjun was arrested and later released in connection with a stampede at Sandhya Theatre, which resulted in the death of a fan named Revathi.

The incident sparked public unrest and political controversy, with protests outside Arjun's residence and accusations from Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy that Arjun aggravated the situation by attending the event despite police warnings.

Arjun has compensated Revathi's family and pledged to cover her son's medical bills. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sandhya Theater stampede case: Allu Arjun's bouncer arrested

Allu Arjun's bouncer arrested in Sandhya Theatre stampede case

By Tanvi Gupta 06:09 pm Dec 24, 202406:09 pm

What's the story Anthony, a personal bouncer of South Indian superstar Allu Arjun, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident in Hyderabad. He allegedly organized the team of bouncers for the premiere event of Pushpa 2 on December 4 and pushed fans outside the theater, causing the stampede. Authorities believe Anthony may have contributed significantly to the chaos that killed a woman and severely injured her minor son.

Video evidence

CCTV footage revealed bouncers' actions during stampede

CCTV footage from the theater has emerged online, showing hundreds of fans storming into the theater to catch a glimpse of Arjun. In another clip, his bouncers can be seen shoving and heckling the crowd out. Reports claimed Revathi, the deceased fan, was one of the many faces in this crowd. This comes after Arjun was grilled by police at Hyderabad's Chikkadpally Police Station on Tuesday for nearly four hours in connection with the stampede case.

Twitter Post

Here's the viral CCTV footage; take a look

Legal proceedings

Arjun's arrest and compensation to victim's family

Arjun was arrested on December 13 in the stampede case and spent a night in jail before being released the next day. He told the media this case and his subsequent arrest had damaged his reputation, alleging it was done with the intention of "humiliation" and "character assassination." The actor also gave ₹25 lakh to Revathi's family and promised to pay her minor son's medical bills, who is currently on a ventilator.

Public unrest

Protest at Arjun's residence intensified public discourse

On December 22, a group of people, reportedly members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), protested outside Arjun's residence in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills. One protester climbed the compound wall of Arjun's house and started throwing stones, damaging property, and manhandling security staff. Six people were arrested from the group but were later granted bail. The incident further fueled the public discourse around the stampede and the responsibility of both the actor and authorities in handling large public events.

Political involvement

Political leaders weighed in on the stampede controversy

The stampede incident has turned politically charged, with many leaders speaking up. Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy slammed Arjun, blaming him for aggravating the situation. He said that despite police denying permission for a public appearance by the actor at the theater, citing safety concerns, Arjun went to the event and attracted more crowd by holding a roadshow. Reddy alleged Arjun refused to leave when police asked him to, forcing an ACP's intervention to avoid further escalation.