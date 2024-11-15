Summarize Simplifying... In short Singer Diljit Dosanjh has been banned from performing songs that glorify alcohol, drugs, and violence at his Hyderabad concert, following a complaint by a Chandigarh resident.

The resident provided video evidence of Dosanjh's previous concert in New Delhi.

Hyderabad concert-goers, there is an important update

Diljit Dosanjh banned from singing these tracks at Hyderabad concert

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:09 pm Nov 15, 202402:09 pm

What's the story Ahead of Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Hyderabad on Friday, the Telangana government has served a notice to the organizers. The notice reads songs promoting alcohol, drug use, and violence won't be allowed at the event. This is part of Dosanjh's ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour across 10 Indian cities. The notice was served by Rangareddy, District Welfare Officer of the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens.

Concert restrictions

Notice issued following a resident's representation

The notice was issued after a Chandigarh resident, Panditrao Dharaenavar submitted video evidence of Dosanjh singing songs glorifying alcohol, drugs, and violence at a previous concert in New Delhi to the Telangana government. Apart from banning such content, the notice also prohibits Dosanjh from bringing children on stage during his performance. It added that loud sounds and flashing lights at concerts could be harmful to children.

Details

These songs have been mentioned by the complainant

According to Mint, Dharaenavar's appeal mentioned three songs by name. These are 5 Taara, from Do Gabru album; Case (from Ghost album); and Patiala Peg (from Patiala Peg album). All three songs have mentions of alcohol, opium, and drugs. Of course, other songs with similar references would also come under this ban.

Tour details

Dosanjh's tour and fake ticket scam apology

Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour will span across 10 Indian cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Indore, Pune, and Guwahati. The tour started with a mega show in Delhi, which saw over 35K people in a single day. At his Jaipur concert, Dosanjh apologized for a fake ticket scam related to his shows. He said: "If anyone has fallen victim to a ticketing scam, I apologize to that person... Authorities are currently investigating the matter."

Tour conclusion

Dosanjh's tour to conclude in Guwahati

The Dil-Luminati Tour will conclude in Guwahati on December 29. Meanwhile, on the work front, Dosanjh has No Entry 2 and Border 2 lined up for release. The singer-actor has been sharing updates about his tour on social media platforms, including a video of him visiting historic Charminar and offering prayers at a temple and Gurudwara in Hyderabad ahead of his concert.