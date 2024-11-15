Diljit Dosanjh banned from singing these tracks at Hyderabad concert
Ahead of Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Hyderabad on Friday, the Telangana government has served a notice to the organizers. The notice reads songs promoting alcohol, drug use, and violence won't be allowed at the event. This is part of Dosanjh's ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour across 10 Indian cities. The notice was served by Rangareddy, District Welfare Officer of the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens.
Notice issued following a resident's representation
The notice was issued after a Chandigarh resident, Panditrao Dharaenavar submitted video evidence of Dosanjh singing songs glorifying alcohol, drugs, and violence at a previous concert in New Delhi to the Telangana government. Apart from banning such content, the notice also prohibits Dosanjh from bringing children on stage during his performance. It added that loud sounds and flashing lights at concerts could be harmful to children.
These songs have been mentioned by the complainant
According to Mint, Dharaenavar's appeal mentioned three songs by name. These are 5 Taara, from Do Gabru album; Case (from Ghost album); and Patiala Peg (from Patiala Peg album). All three songs have mentions of alcohol, opium, and drugs. Of course, other songs with similar references would also come under this ban.
Dosanjh's tour and fake ticket scam apology
Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour will span across 10 Indian cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Indore, Pune, and Guwahati. The tour started with a mega show in Delhi, which saw over 35K people in a single day. At his Jaipur concert, Dosanjh apologized for a fake ticket scam related to his shows. He said: "If anyone has fallen victim to a ticketing scam, I apologize to that person... Authorities are currently investigating the matter."
Dosanjh's tour to conclude in Guwahati
The Dil-Luminati Tour will conclude in Guwahati on December 29. Meanwhile, on the work front, Dosanjh has No Entry 2 and Border 2 lined up for release. The singer-actor has been sharing updates about his tour on social media platforms, including a video of him visiting historic Charminar and offering prayers at a temple and Gurudwara in Hyderabad ahead of his concert.