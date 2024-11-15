Summarize Simplifying... In short The makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD', Vyjayanthi Movies, are in a dispute with their US-Europe distributors over alleged unpaid earnings.

Why 'Kalki 2898 AD' makers are clashing with US-Europe distributors

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:47 pm Nov 15, 202401:47 pm

What's the story The producers of the blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD are said to be in a tussle with its US and Europe distributors over revenue shares. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles, has grossed over ₹1,000 crore worldwide. However, months after its release, the producers from Vyjayanthi Movies are reportedly struggling to get their share of the earnings from these regions.

Email leak

Leaked email reveals alleged malpractice by distributors

An email from Vyjayanthi Movies to the distributors, which surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), claims that Kalki 2898 AD earned around $1.3 million gross in the US and Europe markets (over ₹10cr). The production house alleges it was only given a ₹5 crore advance and accuses the distributors of withholding their overflow from the US due to losses in Europe. A source from Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed the authenticity of this email to Hindustan Times.

Legal action

'The US and Europe distributors have cheated the producers'

The source from Vyjayanthi Movies further explained, "The US and Europe distributors are the same, they have cheated the producers. The film made $1.3 million in the regions, according to trackers." "They have given the producers ₹5 crore advance and are now claiming it has not made even that, and made only ₹3 crore." "The producers plan to proceed legally now because they're left with no other choice," added the source.

Payment dispute

Distributors allegedly withheld payment, claimed losses

The email further revealed that Vyjayanthi Movies had given Kalki 2898 AD to the US and Europe distributors for a refundable advance of ₹5 crore. Now, the distributors are reportedly claiming losses and withholding an outstanding ₹2 crore from the US and Canada. They have also claimed to have not received the full ₹3 crore made from these regions, promising to settle any remaining amount once received.

Ultimatum issued

Producers issued ultimatum to distributors, alleged malpractice

In light of the dispute, Vyjayanthi Movies has reportedly issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the distributors to clear any outstanding dues. The production house has also hinted at legal action if the matter isn't resolved soon. Further, the producers have accused the distributors of malpractice in billing for the film's censor and publicity in these regions. Notably, Kalki is set for a grand release in Japan on January 3.