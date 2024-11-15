Summarize Simplifying... In short Nora Fatehi's new film 'Matka' had a modest opening, earning ₹0.7cr on its first day.

The film saw a 15.71% occupancy for Telugu shows, with the highest occupancy in Vizag-Visakhapatnam at 27.75%.

However, the Hindi shows had a lower occupancy at 5.98%, suggesting the film's appeal may be more regional. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Matka' box office

Nora Fatehi's 'Matka' opens modestly; earns ₹0.7cr on Day 1

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:38 pm Nov 15, 202401:38 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated film Matka has opened to a promising start at the box office, raking in approximately ₹0.7 crore on its opening day across all languages in India. The movie was released on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Despite being a weekday release, the Telugu film managed to draw a decent crowd to theaters. Led by Varun Tej and Meenakshi Chaudhary, it also stars Nora Fatehi in her Telugu debut.

Occupancy report

'Matka' saw 15.71% occupancy in Telugu shows

Language-wise, Matka saw an overall 15.71% occupancy for Telugu shows on its opening day. The occupancy rate fluctuated throughout the day with morning shows recording 15.59%, afternoon shows at 14.8%, evening shows at 15.03%, and night shows witnessing the highest occupancy of 17.41%.

Regional performance

'Matka' recorded highest Telugu occupancy in Vizag-Visakhapatnam

Region-wise, Matka scored the highest Telugu occupancy in Vizag-Visakhapatnam at 27.75%, followed by Guntur and Kakinada both at 19.75%. Hyderabad also contributed well with an overall occupancy of 17%. However, the National Capital Region (NCR) lagged behind with a mere 3.50% occupancy for Telugu shows on the first day.

Hindi shows

'Matka' witnessed low Hindi occupancy on 1st day

Unlike its Telugu performance, Matka saw a much lower overall occupancy for Hindi shows at 5.98% on its opening day. The morning and afternoon shows had zero percent occupancy, while the evening and night shows improved slightly to 4.2% and 7.75% respectively. This indicates that the film's appeal could be more regional than pan-Indian. Notably, it is competing with Suriya's biggie, Kanguva.