Summarize Simplifying... In short Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Pushpa 2' has already raked in a whopping ₹1,085cr even before its release, thanks to its non-theatrical rights.

Netflix secured the digital rights for a hefty ₹275cr, while the satellite and music rights were sold for ₹85cr and ₹65cr respectively.

With pre-release earnings exceeding the production cost by 117%, the film, set to release on December 6, is poised to become the biggest Indian film ever. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Pushpa 2' pre-release business is astounding

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' has already made ₹1,085cr before release

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:06 pm Oct 22, 202402:06 pm

What's the story The much-awaited film of 2024, Pushpa: The Rule, has reportedly achieved a record-breaking pre-release business of over ₹1,085cr. Not only does this figure cover the production cost, but it also exceeds the number by 117%. Allu Arjun's film's theatrical rights alone are worth an unprecedented ₹660cr. This includes around ₹420cr from Telugu states and North India combined, with the rest of the domestic market contributing around ₹100cr. Another ₹140cr came from the overseas market.

Non-theatrical earnings

'Pushpa 2' also broke records with non-theatrical rights

Apart from its theatrical earnings, Pushpa: The Rule has also broken records with its non-theatrical rights. After a fierce bidding war, Netflix bagged the digital rights for a staggering ₹275cr. The satellite rights were sold for ₹85cr and the music rights fetched ₹65cr. This means that from non-theatrical rights alone, the film has already earned an impressive ₹425cr.

Box office potential

'Pushpa 2' is expected to shatter box office records

With its pre-release earnings already surpassing the production cost by 117%, Pushpa: The Rule is set to become the biggest Indian film of all time. The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, which grossed ₹268cr at the Indian box office, is set to break records. The film stars an ensemble cast including Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari among others. It will hit screens on December 6.