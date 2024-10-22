Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' has already made ₹1,085cr before release
The much-awaited film of 2024, Pushpa: The Rule, has reportedly achieved a record-breaking pre-release business of over ₹1,085cr. Not only does this figure cover the production cost, but it also exceeds the number by 117%. Allu Arjun's film's theatrical rights alone are worth an unprecedented ₹660cr. This includes around ₹420cr from Telugu states and North India combined, with the rest of the domestic market contributing around ₹100cr. Another ₹140cr came from the overseas market.
'Pushpa 2' also broke records with non-theatrical rights
Apart from its theatrical earnings, Pushpa: The Rule has also broken records with its non-theatrical rights. After a fierce bidding war, Netflix bagged the digital rights for a staggering ₹275cr. The satellite rights were sold for ₹85cr and the music rights fetched ₹65cr. This means that from non-theatrical rights alone, the film has already earned an impressive ₹425cr.
'Pushpa 2' is expected to shatter box office records
With its pre-release earnings already surpassing the production cost by 117%, Pushpa: The Rule is set to become the biggest Indian film of all time. The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, which grossed ₹268cr at the Indian box office, is set to break records. The film stars an ensemble cast including Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari among others. It will hit screens on December 6.