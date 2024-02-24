Manoj Bajpayee and Allu Arjun met at the Berlin International Film Festival (Image Courtesy: Instagram/@manojbajpayee, @alluarjun)

Manoj Bajpayee, Allu Arjun reunite after 12 years

What's the story Renowned Indian actors Manoj Bajpayee and Allu Arjun recently enjoyed a joyful reunion at the Berlin International Film Festival 2024. On Sunday, Bajpayee shared photos of the same on Instagram, writing, "Berlinale buzz with The Fable squad and a special reunion with [Arjun] after 12 years...to old bonds and new tales." The duo had previously collaborated on Telugu films Happy (2006) and Vedam (2010).

The Berlin International Film Festival kickstarted on February 15 and will conclude on Sunday. Apart from Bajpayee's The Fable, other Indian movies that have been included in the 2024 screening line-up are In the Belly of a Tiger, Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl), O Seeker, Remote Occlusions, Two Refusals, Sour Candy, and the short animation film, The Girl Who Lived in the Loo.

Bajpayee's film 'The Fable' screened at Berlinale 2024

The Fable, a film starring Bajpayee and directed by Ram Reddy, was showcased at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival. The movie's cast includes Hiral Sidhu, Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome, Awan Pookot, and Deepak Dobriyal. It was the only Indian film competing in a major category at the festival this year. It premiered in the Encounters Competition segment, which featured 14 other titles from around the world.

Bajpayee recently appeared in the critically acclaimed film Joram and the Netflix series Killer Soup, co-starring Konkona Sen Sharma, which premiered in January. Reflecting on his work in The Fable, Manoj described it as "a remarkable experience." He earlier also shared photos from the Berlin film festival's red carpet, expressing pride and joy for The Fable's inclusion in the prestigious Encounters segment.

Arjun will next be seen in 'Pushpa 2'

Meanwhile, Arjun, who was also in attendance at the film festival, earlier shared his experience on Instagram. He wrote, "Thank you Berlin & [Berlinale 2024]. It was a wonderful experience being there. Looking forward to coming back again. Love from India." Arjun's next film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is set to hit theaters in August this year.