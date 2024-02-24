Bhumi Pednekar wants to explore Hollywood next!

Bhumi Pednekar is eyeing 'meaty' role for maiden Hollywood project

By Isha Sharma 06:55 pm Feb 24, 202406:55 pm

What's the story Bhumi Pednekar is currently basking in the success of her heart-wrenching Netflix film Bhakshak, which premiered on the platform on February 9. Known for starring in films with a political and social spine such as Afwaah, Bheed, and Badhaai Do, Pednekar is now eyeing to create waves in Hollywood. In a new interview, she opened up about her ambition to work on international projects, emphasizing "it is the best time."

Next Article

Ambitions

Why she believes the timing is best

Pednekar told News18, "I do have Hollywood aspirations. I feel it is the best time for artists to be ambitious because the world is now a melting pot of cultures, of diversity and authenticity." "Actors now can have a very active career internationally because of the kind of films and series that are being made or the kind of roles that are being written for them," she added.

Significance of diversity

Pednekar offered 'One Day's Ambika Mod's example

Pednekar is inspired by the success of Indian-origin actors like Ambika Mod from Netflix's One Day more recently. Referring to her, she said, "Brown girls are now making waves internationally by headlining several films and series." "If you have a character from India or the subcontinent, one is choosing actors from the region to play those parts because of the authenticity we bring to screen with these roles," Pednekar added.

Criteria

Pednekar's criteria for international projects

Further detailing her plans, Pednekar added, "The fact that my exploration to find something meaningful for me in the West begins when I'm on a high post-Bhakshak is also a plus for me." "If I ever do an international project, I will choose one that gives me immense joy and creative satisfaction," she said. The Bala actor added that she won't be "hasty" but aspires to do "great work in the West" and is looking for a "meaty role."

Next film

Pednekar will next be seen in 'Meri Patni Ka Remake'

Meanwhile, back home, Pednekar will next be seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake (reportedly a tentative title). Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie will also star Rakul Preet Singh and Pednekar's The Lady Killer co-star Arjun Kapoor. Moreover, a previous Pinkvilla report suggested the "film's humor will be a nostalgic memory of Govinda's comedy from the '90s." It is reportedly produced by Pooja Entertainment.

Poll

Which is your favorite Pednekar film?