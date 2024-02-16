'Dange' releases on March 1

What's the story Harshvardhan Rane stans, it's time to assemble! The actor has carved his niche and has now unveiled the trailer of his upcoming action drama titled Dange. The bilingual film has been titled Por in Tamil and the trailer is crisp and promises high-octane drama. The trailer also teased about several underlining layers. The movie is set for theatrical release on March 1.

Themes and cast of the film

The movie revolves around college students and explores various facets of life including complexities of friendship, cultural identity, and rivalry. The Hindi version cast includes Ehan Bhatt, Nikita Dutta, and TJ Bhanu, among others. In the Tamil version, Arjun Das, Kalidas Jayaram, Sanchana Natarajan, and Bhanu are starring in pivotal roles. The movie is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar. It is bankrolled by T-Series.

