'All India Rank': Vicky Kaushal unveils Varun Grover directorial's trailer

By Aikantik Bag 01:36 pm Feb 05, 202401:36 pm

What's the story Get ready for a gripping journey into the world of IIT entrance exams! The trailer for Varun Grover's directorial debut, All India Rank, dropped on Monday, and it was presented by Vicky Kaushal. The duo collaborated in Kaushal's acting debut Masaan where Grover served as the writer. The Dunki actor shared the trailer and penned a heartfelt note. The social drama is set to hit the theaters on February 23.

Cast

Plotline and cast of the film

The trailer takes us through the life of a 17-year-old boy from Lucknow, grappling with family expectations as he prepares for India's toughest undergraduate exam at an IIT coaching center in Kota. The film highlights the protagonist's determination in the face of adversity and features a stellar cast, including Bodhisattva Sharma, Samta Sudiksha, Shashi Bhushan, Geeta Agrawal, and Sheeba Chaddha.

Social media

Kaushal's sweet gesture for Grover

Kaushal wrote how Grover's dialogues made Masaan a cult film. While presenting the trailer he penned, "I'm so happy and proud to be presenting the Trailer of 'ALL INDIA RANK'... the Directorial Debut of my dear and incredibly talented friend #VarunGrover. Shine on mere bhai and my best wishes to the entire team." Produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil, with Gayatri M as co-producer, All India Rank promises an engaging soundtrack by Mayukh-Mainak, with lyrics penned by Grover.