Dec 13, 2023

Vicky Kaushal is an actor of many shades. The budding star of Bollywood has delivered another smash hit with Sam Bahadur. The movie has the disadvantage of being pitted against Animal but is showing phenomenal hold at the box office. The makers are currently eyeing the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark. The movie has a lucrative window until big Christmas releases.

Aiming to shift gears on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Meghna Gulzar directorial earned Rs. 2.4 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 61.1 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics but Kaushal's performance has been lauded by all. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among others. The project is bankrolled under the RSVP Movies banner.

