By Aikantik Bag 05:43 pm Nov 07, 202305:43 pm

'Sam Bahadur' is set to release on December 1, 2023

Attention! Sam Bahadur is here! Ever since its announcement, the Meghna Gulzar directorial has been in the buzz and with the teaser, the anticipation grew by folds. Now, the makers have unveiled the much-awaited trailer and it projects Vicky Kaushal in a never-before-seen avatar. The drama is all about commitment, love, pride, and patriotism. The biopic releases on December 1.

Cast and other details

As per history books, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was erudite and was known for his effervescent persona. Kaushal promises to get into the skin of the character and it translates beautifully on celluloid. The ensemble cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the RSVP Movies banner.

