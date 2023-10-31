Box office collection: 'Ganapath' shows no signs of revival

Ganapath was touted as one of the most ambitious projects of Tiger Shroff and the film fell flat on its face at the commercial front. The Vikas Bahl directorial received negative reviews from critics and is currently struggling at the box office. The movie was a big Dussehra release and has been crushed by other biggies at the pan-India level.

Struggling to breach the Rs. 15 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the dystopian action drama earned Rs. 13 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 12.43 crore in India. The makers will focus on seeking stability at the box office. The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan, Elli AvrRam, and Gauahar Khan, among others. The movie is bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani.

