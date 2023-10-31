'Devastated' 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' cast breaks silence on co-star Matthew Perry's passing

Oct 31, 2023

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' cast members have finally spoken up

The cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S has finally released a heartfelt statement after the unexpected passing of their fellow co-star Matthew Perry. Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer shared their profound grief with PEOPLE magazine, stating, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Perry." Perry, who was 54 years old, was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Saturday.

'We were more than just cast mates...'

The cast members' statement emphasized, "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family." The statement which was collectively signed by the remaining five alumni of F.R.I.E.N.D.S further mentioned, "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss." The message stated that they will share more in time when they are ready.

Perry's iconic portrayal of Chandler Bing catapulted him to stardom

Perry's iconic portrayal of Chandler Bing—a character known for his witty humor and endearing quirks—played a pivotal role in propelling him to global stardom. The beloved NBC sitcom ran for 10 seasons, spanning from 1994 to 2004. The show chronicled the every day yet comical trials, inside jokes, and adventures of six close-knit friends navigating life in the vibrant backdrop of New York City.

Perry's long-standing battle with addiction and support from castmates

Perry never shied away from talking about his battle with addiction. From 15 rehab visits to live-saving surgeries, he discussed everything in great detail in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In his memoir, Perry also revealed how the F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast supported him during his battle with substance abuse, likening their care to "penguins who encircle and support a sick or injured member until it can stand on its own."

'Heartbreak I feel is nowhere near what they are feeling...'

Meanwhile, Yvette Nicole Brown, Perry's co-star from The Odd Couple, offered a heartfelt tribute to the late actor on social media. Taking to X/Twitter, she shared, "It was important for me to speak about Perry because I know there are so many others who loved him so dearly who cannot right now. The heartbreak I feel is nowhere near what they are surely feeling in this devastating moment. Until they can speak..."

Perry's cause of death listed as 'deferred' for now

TMZ reported that no drugs were found at the scene and there were no indications of "foul play." The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to PEOPLE that an autopsy has been conducted and results are awaiting a toxicology report. The actor's cause of death is currently listed as "deferred" pending further investigation.