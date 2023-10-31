Make your Halloween spookier with these 5 Netflix titles

Make your Halloween spookier with these 5 Netflix titles

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:42 am Oct 31, 202310:42 am

It's time to up the creepy scale as we celebrate Halloween on Tuesday. Pull out all those spooky costumes and dress your best for the Halloween party. But, if you have no plans of attending a party, then we got you covered. Check out our list of horror titles that you can watch on Netflix, and have a low-key Halloween celebration of your own.

'Bulbbul'

Anvita Dutt's directorial Bulbbul is a title that runs high on the scary factor. Starring Triptii Dimri in the titular role, the film is an ode to the horror stories of Bengal while also featuring Rahul Bose, Avinash Tiwary, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Paoli Dam, among others. Set in the pre-independence era, the film unfolds in a quaint village of Bengal.

'Wednesday'

What's a Halloween watchlist without the mention of Wednesday? Most of us have grown up watching The Addams Family cartoon. Each character has become a cult classic among the fans of the amusing Addams family. And so, we highly recommend you to watch Alfred Gough and Miles Millar's supernatural comedy titled Wednesday which is based on Wednesday Addams's character.

'The 8th Night'

It's an absolute must-watch title if you want to raise the horror quotient high. The world is looking at a dystopia and the heroes have only eight nights to save everyone from it while they race against time. India and South Korea's worlds are weaved together with mythic and supernatural elements in the movie which stars Lee Sung-min, Park Hae-joon, and others.

'We Have a Ghost'

Director Christopher Landon's horror comedy movie We Have a Ghost is another interesting addition to the list of films/series you can watch on Halloween. The film has the right elements of horror and comedy and is suited for your little ones to watch. Starring actors Anthony Mackie, Jahi Winston, David Harbour, Tig Notaro, Niles Fitch, and others, it's packed with chills and thrills.

'All of Us Are Dead'

The adaptation of a webtoon, All of Us Are Dead has a bit of every Halloween flavor - be it the zombies or an apocalypse. When a teacher's failed experiment goes out of control, an entire town comes under the siege of zombies. The K-drama series created by Chun Sung-il, Lee Jae-kyoo, and Kim Nam-su, is a must-watch in this spooky season.