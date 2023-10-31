Box office collection: 'Leo' shows phenomenal hold on second Monday

The two big forces of Tamil cinema—Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj—joined hands and gave birth to a massive cinematic spectacle, Leo. The movie was in the buzz as it marked Vijay's entry into the celebrated Lokesh Cinematic Universe. The movie has been minting money like no one's business and has displayed an enormous box office hold on weekdays.

Marching toward the Rs. 350 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs. 4.5 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 307.95 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and is pitted against many biggies nationwide. The cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Arjun Sarja, and Mansoor Ali Khan, among others. The music is helmed by Anirudh Ravichander.

