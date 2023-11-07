'Kalki 2898 AD' team unveils poster on Kamal Haasan's birthday

'Kalki 2898 AD' new poster out!

As India celebrates Kamal Haasan's 69th birthday, fans received a special treat in honor of the global star. The creators of the highly anticipated pan-Indian film, Kalki 2898 AD, marked this auspicious occasion by unveiling a character poster featuring Haasan. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film has been generating significant buzz, and the recent poster reveal has only intensified the excitement among fans.

'Actor we've grown up idolizing,' Prabhas expressed admiration for Haasan

Vyjayanthi Movies, the production company behind the film, wished Haasan on social media and shared the character poster. Meanwhile, Prabhas, who stars alongside Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD, also shared his admiration and respect for the legendary actor on social media. "To the actor, the legend, the icon we've grown up idolizing...Happy birthday Kamal Haasan sir. Fortunate to be working with you, sir, (sic)."

Take a look at the poster here

'Kalki 2898 AD' boasts a star-studded cast

The multilingual film showcases a powerhouse lineup of actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Produced by C Aswani Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies, which marks its 50th year in the Indian film industry, the movie aims to revolutionize storytelling and emphasize Indian cinema's global potential through this innovative sci-fi masterpiece.

'Kalki 2989 AD' is inspired by 'Mahabharata' and 'Star Wars'

Per a statement from the producers, Kalki 2898 AD will take viewers on an unparalleled journey in Indian cinema. Director Ashwin shared, "I had this idea and the story just came along. I love science fiction and mythology, and I grew up with both Mahabharata and Star Wars. Making a film that combines both these worlds felt ideal, and thus, Kalki 2989 AD was born."

When no one believed that Haasan was part of film

The revelation of Haasan and Prabhas coming together was a delightful surprise, particularly in the southern region. Earlier, in July, Haasan shared a heartwarming anecdote in an interview, recalling Prabhas's warm gesture at the San Diego Comic-Con. He stated, "Nobody believed that I am part of this project. The funny thing is the protagonist of the film, Prabhas, just held my hand and said 'thank you.' 'I didn't believe till today that you are part of the film."