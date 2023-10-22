SRK-Kajol or SRK-Rani: X (Twitter) debates Khan's best onscreen pairing

1/7

Entertainment 2 min read

SRK-Kajol or SRK-Rani: X (Twitter) debates Khan's best onscreen pairing

By Isha Sharma 04:32 pm Oct 22, 202304:32 pm

Who do you like to see alongside SRK onscreen?

What's a Bollywood film without the lead pair to bind it together? Onscreen pairings are the throbbing pulse of romance dramas: the duo's clandestine meetings, the hushed tones, the brief conflicts, and the happy ever after! Bollywood's "King of Romance," Shah Rukh Khan, has been paired with many leading ladies onscreen. But who does he look the best with? X/Twitter opines. Take a look.

2/7

Amazon Prime Video started this debate on X

Amazon Prime Video has shared images from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (SRK and Rani Mukerji), Dil Se (Khan and Manisha Koirala), Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham... (SRK and Kajol), and Kal Ho Naa Ho (Khan and Preity Zinta), asking X users about their favorite pairing of these. The tweet, viewed over 38,000 times, elicited responses from many users, with most of them gravitating toward SRK-Kajol.

3/7

Checked out the tweet yet?

4/7

Here's what people had to say in responses

One user responded to Prime Video's tweet and said, "All of these represent different moods," while someone else wrote, "SRK had chemistry with all of them, but SRK-Kajol is special because of their [offscreen] friendship." Another cheekily pointed out how Dil Se had the "most realistic ending," and another lamented that SRK and Juhi Chawla had not been included in the aforementioned list.

5/7

Take a look at this response

6/7

Tracing SRK-Kajol's beloved pairing

SRK and Kajol have featured in seven films together, most of which are cult classics: Baazigar, Karan Arjun, DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, K3G, My Name is Khan, and Dilwale. Over the years, several fans and even celebrities have gushed over their pairing, and their Dilwale co-star Varun Dhawan once said that as a child, he thought SRK-Kajol were married in real life!

7/7

Work: SRK has 'Dunki next, Kajol headlines 'Do Patti'

SRK, who has delivered two blockbusters this year so far in the form of Pathaan and Jawan, will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. It will be released on December 22 and clash with Prabhas's Salaar: Part One Ceasefire. Kajol, on the other hand, will reunite with her Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon for Do Patti, a direct-to-Netflix release next year.