By Aikantik Bag 11:04 am Dec 04, 202311:04 am

'Annapoorani' box office collection

Nayanthara is one of the known faces in Tamil cinema and her stardom grew by folds after the release of Jawan. The actor is back on celluloid with her new release Annapoorani. The drama was quite in the buzz and raked in decent over the first weekend at the box office. However, competing with bigger releases, it is trying hard to stay afoot commercially.

Aiming for gradual momentum on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Nilesh Krishnaa directorial earned Rs. 87 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 2.42 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and is currently looking for momentum on weekdays. The cast includes Jai, Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, Chef RK, Renuka, KS Kavikumar, and Redin Kingsley, among others.

