'Jigarthanda DoubleX': Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan were Karthik Subbaraj's dream cast

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Jigarthanda DoubleX': Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan were Karthik Subbaraj's dream cast

By Aikantik Bag 02:08 pm Nov 08, 202302:08 pm

'Jigarthanda DoubleX' is set for November 10 release

Jigarthanda is a cult classic film in Tamil cinema. As ardent fans are eagerly waiting for its sequel, director Karthik Subbaraj has revealed his dream cast for the film. Subbaraj revealed his dream of casting the absolute greats Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and Thalaivar Rajinikanth. He even took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted an altered poster featuring the legends.

2/3

Release date of the film

In the quirky poster, Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah were replaced with Rajinikanth and Haasan. Subbaraj wrote, "I kept Dreaming to my AD team that if I was born decades earlier I would have made... #JigarthandaDoubleX with Thalaivar & UlagaNayagan... My associate director @mahesbalu17 took that seriously..." Jigarthanda DoubleX﻿ serves as a spiritual successor of the 2014 film Jigarthanda. The movie is slated to release on Friday.

3/3

Twitter Post