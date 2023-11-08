'Whisper of the Heart' to 'Up': Best animated romantic movies

By Namrata Ganguly 02:06 pm Nov 08, 202302:06 pm

Must-watch Hollywood animated romantic movies

Animation has a unique and dreamy way of bringing love stories to life, creating timeless tales that resonate with audiences of all ages. From fairy tales filled with magic to heartwarming stories of love's power of healing, animated romantic movies offer a delightful blend of creativity and emotion. Explore some of the best animated romantic movies with our list.

'Lady and the Tramp' (1955)

The 1955 Disney classic Lady and the Tramp narrates the tale of a refined Cocker Spaniel named Lady and a free-spirited stray Mutt, Tramp. Their unlikely romance unfolds as they share an iconic spaghetti dinner under the moonlight. The film beautifully captures the essence of love transcending social barriers, with charming characters, memorable songs, and a timeless romance.

'The Little Mermaid' (1989)

The classic Disney animated film The Little Mermaid weaves a captivating tale of love and sacrifice. Ariel, a young mermaid princess, dreams of becoming human to be with Prince Eric. With the help of a sea witch, she trades her voice for legs and embarks on a journey of self-discovery and love. It's a timeless romance that transcends the boundaries of land and sea.

'Whisper of the Heart' (1995)

The 1995 Japanese animated romantic drama The Whisper of the Heart, directed by Yoshifumi Kondō, is a coming-of-age tale that beautifully captures the essence of adolescence, dreams, the essence of first love, hope, and self-discovery. The film follows the life of a young girl, Shizuku, who discovers a cat figurine and embarks on a journey of self-discovery and romance.

'Up' (2009)

Up, a Pixar masterpiece, follows an elderly widower, Carl Fredricksen, who fulfills his late wife's dream by attaching balloons to his house and flying it to South America. On his way, he meets a young explorer named Russell. This animated film explores love, loss, and the power of human connection, crafting a touching story of friendship and emotional healing.

'Tangled' (2010)

Tangled reimagines the classic Rapunzel story with a modern twist. The film follows the adventurous Rapunzel and Flynn Rider as they embark on a journey filled with humor, magic, and romance. Rapunzel's long, glowing hair and her journey to discover the world beyond her tower are at the heart of this enchanting tale that combines romance and comedy.