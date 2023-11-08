'Kill Bill' to 'John Wick': Best revenge movies in Hollywood

Must-watch Hollywood revenge drama movies

Vengeance is a captivating theme that has given rise to some of the most thrilling and chilling movies in Hollywood. Below-listed are movies where revenge is not only a dish best-served cold but also a powerful driving force that leads characters on riveting journeys of payback, redemption, and retribution. These movies remind us that revenge can be as sweet as it is chilling.

'Kill Bill: Volumes 1 & 2' (2003, 2004)

A Quentin Tarantino directorial, Kill Bill stars Uma Thurman as "The Bride," a former assassin out for vengeance against her former associates. It's a thrilling blend of martial arts, stylized violence, and Tarantino's signature storytelling. Across two films, it weaves a compelling narrative of redemption and payback as she seeks revenge from the killers who attempted to kill her and her unborn child.

'Taken' (2008)

Directed by Pierre Morel, the revenge thriller movie Taken stars Liam Neeson as Bryan Mills, a former CIA operative on a relentless mission to rescue his kidnapped daughter. Fueled by intense action sequences and Neeson's iconic portrayal, it explores a father's determination and skills pushed to the limit in a race against time. Taken is a heart-pounding, high-stakes pursuit of justice.

'Django Unchained' (2012)

Django Unchained is yet another provocative revenge drama film from Tarantino. Set in the pre-Civil War South, it stars Jamie Foxx as Django, a freed slave who teams up with a bounty hunter (Christoph Waltz) to save his wife from a sadistic plantation owner (Leonardo DiCaprio). With Tarantino's trademark style, it blends intense action, dark humor, and a powerful exploration of vengeance and justice.

'John Wick' (2014)

John Wick is a relentless and stylish revenge movie series starring Keanu Reeves as the titular character, a retired hitman seeking vengeance for the death of his beloved dog and the theft of his car. Directed by Chad Stahelski, the franchise is renowned for its stunning action sequences, sleek cinematography, and the portrayal of a remorseless and lethal protagonist on a path of retribution.

'Promising Young Woman' (2020)

Emerald Fennell's feature directorial debut film Promising Young Woman is a revenge thriller centered around Cassie (Carey Mulligan), who seeks retribution for a traumatic event in her past. This darkly comedic and socially relevant film navigates themes of consent, accountability, and empowerment as Cassie takes justice into her own hands. With a compelling narrative and Mulligan's exceptional performance, it challenges societal norms and expectations.