Gal Gadot faces criticism for organizing Hamas massacre footage screening

1/7

Entertainment 3 min read

Gal Gadot faces criticism for organizing Hamas massacre footage screening

By Tanvi Gupta 01:04 pm Nov 08, 202301:04 pm

Gal Gadot under fire for organizing a Hamas attack footage screening in US

Israeli actor Gal Gadot has come under fire for arranging a showing of unedited footage from the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel. The 47-minute film, named Bearing Witness to the October 7th Massacre, was reportedly gathered by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and has been previously screened for UK journalists in London. Following the announcement, Gadot was criticized by social media users, who cited her lack of addressing Palestinian deaths with the call for the actor "to be canceled."

2/7

Why does this story matter?

On October 7, Hamas militants infiltrated Israeli towns and fired missiles, causing hundreds of fatalities. The most catastrophic strike took place at a music festival near Kibbutz Re'im, close to Gaza, where gunmen killed at least 260 individuals, reportedly, and kidnapped many more. In response, Israel carried out its most intense air attack on Gaza. Thereafter, Gadot extended her support to her native country, Israel, amid this conflict.

3/7

Screening initiative led by Academy Award-winning director Guy Nattiv

The initiative to bring the film to the US was reportedly led by Academy Award-winning Israeli director Guy Nattiv, with Gadot and her spouse, Yaron Varsano, playing a significant role in making it happen. The Jewish Chronicle reported that approximately 120 esteemed Hollywood personalities have been invited to attend the screening. The date for the screening has not been disclosed yet. Filming and phone use are strictly prohibited at the event.

4/7

'I swore images of October 7 would not be forgotten...'

Per reports, Nattiv underscored the significance of not forgetting the events of October 7. He drew parallels with the Holocaust, stressing, "As a filmmaker, I swore that these images of October 7 would not be forgotten, and the world would see them. Because now the denial begins—it is a fake, it is not a fake. We cannot pass by in silence." Notably, the video's content is known to carry deeply disturbing footage.

5/7

'Not so Wonder Woman-like after all,' netizens criticized Gadot

The Quds News Network posted news about Gal's screening on X/Twitter, and as a result, users filled the comments section with criticism. One user commented, "Her career is so over," while another stated, "Boycott every celebrity who attends this screening." Another said, "Gadot, the propaganda girl of Israel-sponsored terrorism." "Not so Wonder Woman-like after all," commented one, while another user pleaded, "Please hold her accountable for this."

6/7

This is how netizens reacted to the event's announcement

7/7

'I stand with Israel,' Gadot shared social media post earlier

Last month, Gadot shared two posts on the subject while condemning the attacks on Israel. One post read: "At least 250 Israelis have been murdered and dozens of women children and elders held as hostages in Gaza, by Palestinian military group Hamas." In another post, she shared the flag of Israel and captioned it, "I stand with Israel. You should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!"