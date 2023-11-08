Hollywood: Actors guild closes deal with studios over AI concerns

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:56 pm Nov 08, 202312:56 pm

SAG-AFTRA has been on a 117-day strike since July 14

The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has been successful in closing the Artificial Intelligence (AI) issue, one of its key concerns with the studios, said reports. While other remaining issues are yet to be ironed out between the guild and the studios, the final meeting over the ongoing strike is expected to happen on Wednesday (IST).

Why does this story matter?

The guild has been on strike for 117 days since it first began on July 14. SAG-AFTRA demanded better pay for its members from the studios, apart from raising its grave concerns over the use of AI, and other issues. Before SAG-AFTRA, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) called out an indefinite strike against the studios on May 2.

More protection and compensation for artists over AI: Report

According to a Deadline report, a source said, "Not done yet, but very close with strong protection language in place," regarding the deal. SAG-AFTRA presented its "last, best final offer" to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on Monday to seal the deal, and the studios decided on providing more protection and compensation to the artists, claimed the report.

Who attended the meeting?

The meeting was held between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP members over a Zoom call that lasted till late night on Monday. Among those who attended it from the studios' end were Gang of Four, Disney's CEO Bob Iger, David Zaslav from Warner Bros. Discovery, Ted Sarandos from Netflix, and Donna Langley from NBCUniversal. Members would meet again on Wednesday to resolve other issues.

One of the costliest strikes in Hollywood's history

The studios are more than willing to end the strike, for it has caused a major setback to Hollywood in terms of finances. Ever since the Hollywood shutdown, the California economy has reportedly lost $67.5 B whereas at least 45,000 entertainment jobs have disappeared. Given the economic setback, the studios are now aiming to convince the guild to end its strike.

Guild-AMPTP to discuss pay rates

The SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP representatives are expected to discuss minimum rates and come to an agreement, in the Wednesday (IST) meeting. According to reports, SAG-AFTRA demanded an 11% hike to which the AMPTP gave the counter offer of 7%. The guild then asked for a 9% increase, which may eventually be settled for an 8%, said Deadline's report.