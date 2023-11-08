Parth Samthaan impresses in 'Baarish Ke Aane Se' MV

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Parth Samthaan impresses in 'Baarish Ke Aane Se' MV

By Aikantik Bag 12:43 pm Nov 08, 202312:43 pm

'Baarish Ke Aane Se' music video is out now

T-Series is known for its trademark standalone music videos and over the years, many of these tracks have been toppers of our playlists. Just before Diwali, the music production company released the romantic track Baarish Ke Aane Se with some eclectic techno beats. The music video stars Manisha Rani and Parth Samthaan and their sizzling chemistry has been the talk of social media.

2/3

More about the song

Samthaan is known for his intense looks and he translates the same in this rain-soaked music video. The track is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Tony Kakkar, whereas the latter has also composed the track. The lyrics are penned by Kakkar and Prince Dubey. The music video is directed by Adil Shaikh. This Diwali, fall in love with Baarish Ke Aane Se!

3/3

Twitter Post