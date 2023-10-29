Raghava Lawrence's 'Jigarthanda Double X' to release on this day!

Raghava Lawrence's 'Jigarthanda Double X' to release on this day!

By Isha Sharma 07:26 pm Oct 29, 202307:26 pm

'Jigarthanda Double X' will release on November 10

On the occasion of actor Raghava Lawrence's birthday on Sunday, the makers of his upcoming film Jigarthanda Double X announced its release date. While it was already revealed earlier that the film will hit theaters around Diwali, the production house Stone Bench Films has now announced that it will be released on November 10 (Friday). Jigarthanda Double X has been helmed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Why does this story matter?

The upcoming Tamil-language period action comedy film will serve as a standalone prequel to Jigarthanda (2014) and, apart from Lawrence, also features SJ Suryah as the parallel lead. Notably, the success of Jigarthanda led to its Hindi remake, Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey, as well. The prequel's story also reportedly revolves around a tussle between a filmmaker and a gangster, much like the original film.

Film to hit theaters in 3 languages

On Sunday, Stone Bench Films took to social media to release a new poster featuring Lawrence. It wrote, "Wishing the one and only [Lawrence] master a very happy birthday! On this momentous occasion, we announce that #JigarthandaDoubleX will hit the screens worldwide on the 10th of November. Get ready! A [Subbaraj] film, in theatres Diwali 2023." It'll be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Check out the poster here

Subbaraj hopes it'll be as successful as 'Petta'

Speaking at a recent event, director Subbaraj expressed confidence in the project. He said, "I have high hopes that this film will bring me significant success, akin to Petta. I extend my sincere thanks to all the talented individuals who contributed to this film." "I won't delve into many details about the movie itself, as I believe the story will speak for itself."

Both lead actors appeared in several movies in 2023

Both Suryah and Lawrence are looking at ending the year with a bang after appearing in multiple films throughout 2023. While Lawrence was seen in Rudhran (mixed to negative reviews) and Chandramukhi 2 (mixed to negative reviews), Suryah had appearances inVarisu (cameo), Bommai (negative reviews) and Mark Antony (positive reviews; also a commercial success). Will Jigarthanda Double X usher success? November 10 will tell.