1/5

Vijay's 'Leo' eyeing Rs. 300cr in India: Film's record-breaking feats

By Tanvi Gupta 06:16 pm Oct 29, 202306:16 pm

'Leo': Box office records that made history

Vijay's latest action-packed thriller, Leo, saw a huge surge in collections on Saturday (day 10) after a brief dip in earnings on Thursday and Friday. The film—released in theaters on October 19—collected Rs. 15cr on its second Saturday, bringing its domestic revenue to Rs. 286.9cr. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has already surpassed the Rs. 500cr mark worldwide, reportedly becoming the fastest Tamil film to cross this milestone. Here, we gather some of the record-breaking achievements of Leo.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Leo marked the reunion of Vijay and director Kanagaraj after their previous hit, Master. The movie is part of Kanagaraj's cinematic universe—Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU)—which also includes films like Karthi's Kaithi and Kamal Haasan's Vikram. Notably, Leo seeks to surpass the collections of Rajinikanth's blockbuster Jailer—which was released in August and collected Rs. 604cr worldwide. Although Leo is faring well at the box office, it lags behind the pace set by Jailer.

3/5

Globally, 'Leo' among top 10 Indian openers of all time

Per Sacnilk, Leo achieved the biggest worldwide opening for a Kollywood film. The action-thriller earned Rs. 64.8cr in India (nett), with a worldwide gross of Rs. 145cr. Impressively, Leo also secured the eighth-highest worldwide opening for an Indian film, with RRR (2022) at number one, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) at second spot, and KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) at number three. Moreover, Leo surpassed the opening record of Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan.

4/5

Highest-grossing Tamil film in UK

Leo has also made history by grossing over Rs. 12cr (£1.4M) at the United Kingdom box office so far, establishing itself as the highest-grossing Tamil film in the region. The film's distributor in the UK officially confirmed the achievement. Additionally, the film is on the cusp of reaching the Rs. 41.5 crore ($5M) milestone in the United States and becoming Vijay's first film to achieve this remarkable feat in the region.

5/5

Pre-release business of 'Leo': Record ticket sales

Leo achieved record-breaking ticket sales in the pre-release phase, too. Notably, the film sold a remarkable 82,400 tickets in advance bookings on Book My Show within just one hour on October 14. This achievement marked the highest number of tickets ever sold for any film in South Indian film within an hour. In another noteworthy feat, the movie also managed to sell 6.33 lakh tickets in 24 hours, adding yet another record to Leo's impressive achievements.