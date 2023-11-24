Box office collection: 'Jigarthanda DoubleX' looking at big weekend haul

By Aikantik Bag 10:29 am Nov 24, 202310:29 am

'Jigarthanda DoubleX' box office collection

Tamil cinema has delivered another blockbuster and it is Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda DoubleX. The film has been a box office wonder and is showing great hold on weekdays. Globally, the film has surpassed the Rs. 50 crore mark with ease. The film is a tribute to the yesteryear pulpy Tamil cinema and the action comedy is being praised for its narrative.

Domestic collection and cast of the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Raghava Lawrence-headlined film earned Rs. 90 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 40.68 crore in India. The makers are looking forward to a lucrative weekend ahead. The cast includes SJ Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan, Shine Tom Chacko, Bava Chelladurai, Ilavarasu, Naveen Chandra, Sathyan, Aravind Akash, Sanchana Natarajan, and Sheela Rajkumar, among others.

