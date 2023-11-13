Box office collection: '12th Fail' fails amid 'Tiger 3' craze

12th Fail is one of those rare box office phenomena that grew at the box office only by its content and viewers' positive word of mouth. The Vikrant Massey starrer has been enjoying a great box office ride but with the release of Tiger 3, it has been overshadowed and sidelined badly. The drama will face a tough week ahead.

India collection and cast of the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial earned Rs. 60 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 31.15 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics but is struggling amid the Tiger 3 craze. The cast includes Medha Shankar, Sukumar Tudu, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Harish Khanna, Sanjay Bishnoi, and Suraj Naagar, among others.

