Nov 13, 2023

Jigarthanda DoubleX has been one of the most wanted spiritual sequels of Tamil cinema. Director Karthik Subbaraj has delivered and hit the bullseye. The pulpy action comedy is an ode to Tamil cinema and has received rave reviews from critics. At the box office, the film opened with a meager collection but has shifted gears over the weekend.

Domestic collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Raghava Lawrence-headlined film earned Rs. 7.25 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 14.52 crore in India. With the positive word of mouth, the movie is set to mint more at the box office. The cast includes SJ Suryah, Shine Tom Chacko, Nimisha Sajayan, Naveen Chandra, and Sathyan, among others.

