Box office collection: 'Japan' shows exponential growth on opening weekend

Nov 13, 2023

It's a clash of action comedies at the Tamil cinema box office. Karthi's Japan has locked horns with Raghava Lawrence's Jigarthanda DoubleX. There has been a tough fight at the box office and both the movies are raking in quite decent amounts. However, Japan received mixed reviews from critics and is faltering a bit behind at the box office.

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Raju Murugan directorial earned Rs. 4 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 11 crore in India. The movie was released in both Tamil and Telugu languages. The cast includes Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, Vijay Milton, KS Ravikumar, Jithan Ramesh, and Vagai Chandrasekhar, among others. The project is bankrolled under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner.

