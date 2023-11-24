Box office collection: 'Khichdi 2' is a commercial disaster

Indian cinema has some cult comedy franchises which has given many iconic characters over the years. One such character is Hansa Parekh and she has been a big thing in the Indian memedom. Supriya Pathak made a return to the character in Khichdi 2 but the film has not been able to make a mark at the box office.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aatish Kapadia directorial earned Rs. 29 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 4.46 crore in India. The commercial failure can be attributed to poor buzz and bad marketing by the makers. The cast includes Rajeev Mehta, Kirti Kulhari, Kiku Sharda, Pratik Gandhi, Flora Saini, and Jamnadas Majethia, among others.

