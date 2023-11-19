Zeenat Aman's birthday: 'Don' to 'Dostana,' collaborations with Amitabh Bachchan

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Zeenat Aman's birthday: 'Don' to 'Dostana,' collaborations with Amitabh Bachchan

By Isha Sharma 11:44 am Nov 19, 202311:44 am

Happy birthday, Zeenat Aman!

When it comes to Indian cinema, there might be debates about various things, but there's one thing we all can agree upon. Zeenat Aman is an icon! Forever emboldened in public memory due to songs like Pyaar Mein Dil Pe and Hare Krishna Hare Ram, Aman's legacy stands mightily tall. On her 72nd birthday on Sunday, revisit some of her collaborations with Amitabh Bachchan.

2/5

'Don' (1978)

Don is consequential not just for Aman and Bachchan but also for the Hindi film industry, considering it spawned the Don franchise, the baton of which is now in Ranveer Singh's hands. Who can forget her iconic portrayal of Roma? The role has inspired several female actors and served as the basis for Priyanka Chopra Jonas's character in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011).

3/5

'Dostana' (1980)

Apart from Big B and Aman, the memorable Hindi classic drama Dostana also starred Shatrughan Sinha, Prem Chopra, Helen, Pran, and Amrish Puri. With that ensemble, what could have gone haywire? In the film, she essayed Sheetal, who gets into an unwanted love triangle with Vijay (Bachchan) and Ravi (Sinha). Yet to watch it? Stream it on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

4/5

'Laawaris' (1981)

Prakash Mehra's Laawaris is yet another testament to the magic born when the best artistic forces communicate onscreen. In this drama also featuring Amjad Khan and Ranjeet, Bachchan and Aman were paired opposite each other as Heera and Mohini. Laawaris is widely popular for its song Mere Angne Mein, and the film was penned by Kader Khan, Mehra, and Shashi Bhushan.

5/5

'The Great Gambler' (1979)

In Shakti Samanta's The Great Gambler, Aman and Bachchan are joined by Neetu Singh, Madan Puri, and Prem Chopra, among others. In this thrilling crime action saga, every department (writing, acting, music) put its best foot forward. IMDb describes it as, "After unwittingly using his skills to obtain military secrets, a gambler is pursued by a police officer who happens to be his doppelganger."