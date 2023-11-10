Box office collection: '12th Fail' hold strong

Vikrant Massey is one of the most talented actors who has carved a niche in Bollywood. The actor's recent release 12th Fail has emerged to be a sleeper hit at the box office and is currently marching toward the Rs. 30 crore mark. The movie has held momentum on weekdays and has shown surprising growth at the box office.

An interesting weekend lies ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial earned Rs. 1.45 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 27.19 crore in India. The film received rave reviews from critics and positive word of mouth from viewers. The cast includes Medha Shankar, Sukumar Tudu, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Harish Khanna, Sanjay Bishnoi, and Suraj Naagar, among others.

