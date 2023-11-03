Box office collection: '12th Fail' experiences a slight dip

Vikrant Massey is one of the best actors in Bollywood and he proved the same with the recent release 12th Fail. The critics are in awe of his performance too. Interestingly, the movie started slow at the box office but gained momentum due to positive word of mouth. Currently, the makers are looking forward to a lucrative weekend ahead.

Aiming for stability until big Diwali releases

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial earned Rs. 1.4 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 13.14 crore in India. The movie witnessed a slight dip on Thursday but it is set to maximize its collection over the weekend. The cast includes Medha Shankar, Palak Lalwani, Sukumar Tudu, Harish Khanna, and Suraj Naagar, among others.

