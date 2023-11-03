Happy birthday, Sonali Kulkarni: Memorable performances in Bollywood

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Happy birthday, Sonali Kulkarni: Memorable performances in Bollywood

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:10 am Nov 03, 202304:10 am

Sonali Kulkarni was last seen in the second season of 'Mumbai Diaries'

Actor Sonali Kulkarni, who predominantly works in Marathi and Hindi cinema, turned a year older on Friday (November 3). Kulkarni is a recipient of many accolades, including a National Film Award (Special Mention) for Chaitra, a short film directed by Kranti Kanade. As she celebrates her 49th birthday, we take a look at some of her top-rated performances in Bollywood that brought her fame.

2/6

'Mission Kashmir'

Much before playing Salman Khan's mother in Bharat, Kulkarni was cast as young Hrithik Roshan's mom in Mission Kashmir. Released in 2000, it also featured Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Preity Zinta. A Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial and production, Mission Kashmir won a Filmfare Award for Best Action, an IIFA Award for cinematography, and a Screen Award for Best Supporting Actor (Dutt).

3/6

'Dil Chahta Hai'

One of the most iconic films of Kulkarni's career is Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut, Dil Chahta Hai. Kulkarni was paired with Saif Ali Khan as his love interest. The film also starred Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna. Released in 2001, Dil Chahta Hai went on to become a cult classic that continues to be a favorite of many.

4/6

'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya'

Starring Urmila Matondkar and Fardeen Khan in the leading roles, and Kulkarni in the supporting cast, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya is a romantic thriller helmed by Rajat Mukherjee and produced by Ram Gopal Varma. A remake of Hollywood's 1987 film Fatal Attraction, the Bollywood movie was released theatrically in 2001. It brought widespread acclaim to Matondakar for essaying an obsessive lover.

5/6

'Singham'

Kulkarni was seen in a supporting role in Rohit Shetty's 2011 police drama Singham which starred Ajay Devgn in the lead role. She plays the role of a police officer's window, who due to false corruption allegations against him, commits suicide. The film was a commercial success, paving the way for Shetty's one of the most successful film franchises.

6/6

Poll Which is your favorite film of Sonali Kulkarni?