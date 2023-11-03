'Sabrina' to 'Ahsoka': Best TV shows on witches

By Namrata Ganguly 02:10 am Nov 03, 2023

In the realm of fiction, fascination, fear, and intrigue do not only come from horror shows or ghosts, they also come from witches. Their mystical powers, mysterious rituals, and complex characters have lent themselves to some of the most compelling storytelling in television history. The below-listed series offer a bewitching journey into the realm of spellcasting, covens, and the ever-evolving portrayal of witches.

'Ahsoka' (2023-)

The highly-anticipated miniseries Ahsoka delves into the adventures of the titular character from the Star Wars franchise who is a witch. Set in the aftermath of the Clone Wars, it follows Ahsoka Tano's journey as a former Jedi Padawan, exploring her pursuit of justice and her encounters with familiar and new characters. It provides a deeper look into her compelling story.

'Mayfair Witches' (2023-)

An adaptation of Anne Rice's supernatural saga Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Mayfair Witches follows a neurosurgeon, heiress of the Mayfair family- leading a lineage of witches in New Orleans. The supernatural thriller drama series intricately weaves together a web of witchcraft, dark secrets, and mysterious powers, spanning generations as the Mayfair witches grapple with their abilities and the legacy of their family.

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' (2018-2020)

Based on the namesake Archie comic book series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for Netflix. The series, set in the fictional town of Greendale, revolves around Sabrina Spellman who must come to terms with her dual existence as a half-mortal and half-witch while battling the evil forces that endanger her family, herself, and the world.

'A Discovery of Witches' (2018)

Based on Deborah Harkness's All Souls Trilogy, the British series A Discover of Witches is named after the first book in the trilogy. Historian and sorceress Diana Bishop discovers a long-lost text called Ashmole 782, and she knows she has to solve its puzzles. They join forces when a shadowy vampire offers to help her, despite the fact that witches should never trust vampires.

'The Magicians' (2015-2020)

Based on Lev Grossman's novels, The Magicians follows Quentin Coldwater, a high school student who discovers a secret world of magic and is admitted to Brakebills University. Alongside his friends, Quentin faces the challenges of mastering magic and navigating the dangers of the fantastical realm of Fillory. The coming-of-age narrative offers a dark, mature, and gripping take on the world of magic.