Camerimage 2023: Adam Driver to accept award and introduce 'Ferrari'

By Aikantik Bag 05:54 pm Nov 02, 202305:54 pm

Adam Driver to be next seen in 'Ferrari'

Adam Driver is set to make an appearance at the Camerimage film festival in Toruń, Poland, taking place from November 11-18. At the event, Driver will receive the Special EnergaCamerimage Award and present Michael Mann's Ferrari which is competing in the Camerimage Main Competition and generating awards buzz this season. Throughout his career, Driver has collaborated with esteemed directors such as JJ Abrams, Noah Baumbach, and Leos Carax.

'Ferrari': Initial reviews and other details

In the biographical film Ferrari, Driver takes on the role of race car driver and entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari. It is adapted from the 1991 biography Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine by Brock Yates. Variety's Owen Gleiberman characterized Ferrari as an "intricately dark, raptly absorbing" film in which racing sequences are overshadowed by the presence of death. The biopic delves into the personal and professional challenges faced by Ferrari during the tumultuous summer of 1957.

Star-studded cast in Mann's 'Ferrari'

Joining Driver in the cast is Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O'Connell, and Patrick Dempsey. The film highlights Driver's unpredictable acting choices and his ability to collaborate with directors to create visually engaging narratives.