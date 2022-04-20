Auto

Ferrari 296 GTS debuts as an open-top, mid-engine hybrid supercar

The Ferrari 296 GTS's retractable hardtop is similar to the one used by Ferrari SF90 Spider (Photo credit: Ferrari)

Italian supercar maker Ferrari has unveiled the 296 GTS (Gran Turismo Spider) for the global market. It is the second model to feature the hybrid V6 engine, after the 296 GTB (Gran Turismo Berlinetta). The 296 GTS gets a retractable hardtop that takes 14 seconds to go up or down when standing still or traveling at speeds of up to 45km/h.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ferrari is steadily moving toward hybrid powertrains. The 296 GTS being the second model to sport the V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain after 296 GTB.

The new Ferrari 296 GTS is one of two new models Maranello-based automaker will reveal this year, including the highly anticipated Ferrari Purosangue SUV which is due for unveiling in the coming months.

Exteriors The supercar gets aggressive design similar Ferrari 296 GTB

The differences between the hardtop Ferrari 296 GTB and its convertible sibling, the 296 GTS, are limited to subtle styling revisions to accommodate the retractable roof. The roof splits into two sections and folds flush over the engine bay. The rear deck has been reworked with re-sculptured buttresses and a step between the roof and 'aero bridge' that spans across the width.

Interiors It has luxurious leather seats and a digital instrument cluster

The Ferrari 296 GTS gets a luxurious 2-seater cabin, featuring a dual-tone dashboard with an integrated head-up display and a flat-bottom, 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It offers leather seats, a push-button shifter on the center console, multiple airbags, and a small compartment for storing the key. The vehicle has a digital instrument cluster and another small display on the passenger side.

Performance The supercar is powered by plug-in-hybrid powertrain

The 296 GTB's powertrain is carried over to the 296 GTS. There is a 664hp, 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 paired with a 166hp electric motor at the rear for a combined output of 830hp/740Nm. The car goes from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and tops out at over 330km/h, despite weighing 70kg more than the 269 GTB. The track-oriented Assetto Fiorano package is optional.

Information Ferrari 296 GTS: Pricing and availability

The Ferrari 296 GTS is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around €300,000-320,000 (around Rs. 2.48-2.64 crore). There is no official launch plan for India as of now but the 296 GTB coupe is likely to arrive here by mid-2022.