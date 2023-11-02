'The Vampire Diaries' to 'Midnight Mass': Best vampire TV shows

Must-watch vampire shows

From tales of romance and intrigue to blood-soaked battles and modern or comedic take on these immortal and undead beings, television and OTT offer a diverse range of vampire lore, each with its unique spin on the timeless myth. Sink your teeth into the mesmerizing and enigmatic world of the undead with our curated list of the best vampire shows.

'Midnight Mass' (2021)

Netflix's supernatural horror miniseries Midnight Mass is created by Mike Flanagan who is known for his work in the horror genre. It's an eerie examination of the supernatural, faith, and the human condition. Set in a remote island community, the show explores the arrival of a charming priest and the mysterious events that ensue. As the town grapples with faith, miracles, and dark secrets.

'What We Do in the Shadows' (2019- )

The hilarious mockumentary-style series What We Do in the Shadows on Netflix offers a comically fresh perspective on the vampire genre as it follows the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of a group of vampires living together in Staten Island. This brilliantly witty show serves a delightful blend of humor, absurdity, and supernatural mishaps, providing a unique and entertaining take on vampires.

'The Vampire Diaries' (2009-2017)

The supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries is a staple in the genre. It follows the lives of two vampire brothers, Stefan and Damon Salvatore, and their entanglement with a human doppelganger, Elena Gilbert, in the fictional town of Mystic Falls. Filled with love, betrayal, and supernatural conflicts, it weaves a complex narrative that explores the moral dilemmas and extraordinary adventures of its characters.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

The iconic supernatural series Buffy the Vampire Slayer has earned a dedicated fanbase for its portrayal of strong female representation and genre-defying storytelling. It follows Buffy Summers, a young woman chosen to battle vampires, demons, and other supernatural foes. Balancing the challenges of high school with her destiny as a slayer, Buffy and her friends navigate action, drama, and witty humor.

'Dark Shadows' (1966-1971)

The classic gothic supernatural soap opera Dark Shadows revolves around the life, relationships, and difficulties of the mysterious Collins family and their ancestral estate, Collinwood. It delves into Gothic melodrama, featuring vampires, ghosts, witches, and time travel, making it a pioneer in the supernatural genre on television. The series remains a cult favorite for its intriguing storytelling and memorable characters.