'Joy' to 'Wall Street': Hollywood movies for entrepreneurs to watch

By Namrata Ganguly 04:10 am Oct 28, 202304:10 am

Hollywood movies that are a must-watch for entrepreneurs

From dreaming of being a successful businessman to beginning as an entrepreneur and establishing a successful start-up, it's a long journey and a roller coaster full of ups and downs, highs and lows. And when it feels like you hit the wall, sometimes a book or a film can be your motivation to push harder. Here are the best Hollywood movies for those times.

'Joy' (2015)

David O Russell-directed 2015 biographical comedy-drama film Joy narrates the real-life journey of Joy Mangano, portrayed by Jennifer Lawrence. The film showcases the perseverance of an out-of-work single mother who invents innovative household products, overcoming numerous obstacles to build her business empire. It's a testament to grit, determination, and the power of one's vision to change their life and industry.

'The Big Short' (2015)

Directed by Adam McKay, the 2015 biographical film The Big Show is based on Michael Lewis's book The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine. lt gives you a glimpse of the complexities of financial markets and the 2008 housing market crash. This darkly comedic film follows a group of investors who foresaw the impending crisis and bet against the housing bubble.

'Moneyball' (2011)

Bennett Miller's 2011 biographical film Moneyball is based on Lewis's 2003 non-fiction book Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game. The film explores the transformation of baseball management through data-driven decision-making, led by Billy Beane (Brad Pitt). It underscores the importance of analytics, innovation, and challenging the status quo in achieving remarkable results - lessons applicable far beyond the baseball diamond.

'The Social Network' (2010)

David Fincher's 2010 biographical drama film The Social Network chronicles the meteoric rise of Facebook and its founder, Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg). The film offers a compelling narrative about the complexities of innovation, friendship, and ambition in the digital age. It provides valuable insights into the world of startups, challenges, and ethical dilemmas faced in building a tech empire.

'Wall Street' (1987)

Directed and co-written by Oliver Stone, the 1987 drama film Wall Street explores the high-stakes world of finance and corporate greed. It delves into the intricate world of stock trading and the moral dilemmas faced by a young and ambitious stockbroker (Charlie Sheen). Michael Douglas's iconic portrayal of the ruthless Gordon Gekko offers valuable lessons on ambition, ethics, and the consequences of financial excess.