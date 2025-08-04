'Because of...controversies': John Abraham explains why 'Tehran' skipped theatrical release 

Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham recently spoke to Bollywood Hungama about his film Tehran and the heartbreaking decision to skip a theatrical release in favor of an OTT premiere. The film, which explores complex political dynamics between Iran and Israel, will be released on ZEE5 on August 14. It also stars Manushi Chhillar and Neeru Bajwa and is helmed by Arun Gopalan.

Emotional impact Abraham opens up on 'disheartening' OTT release Abraham, known for his action-packed blockbusters and patriotic thrillers, expressed his disappointment over the film's OTT release. "It's very disheartening. I mean, I'm not going to mince my words on it, it breaks your heart, especially for an actor who always wants to be on the big screen," he said. The film's content played a key role in its OTT release decision-making process.

Release decision Reason behind 'Tehran's OTT release Abraham explained that the geopolitical context of Tehran made cinema chains hesitant to pick it up. "Because of the conflict and the controversies happening around, even internationally, theaters were a little wary of picking up a film that had Iran and Israel in it." "We had to make a very informed decision on this," he added.

Digital platform Abraham offered gratitude toward ZEE5 Abraham clarified that the makers had two options: either not release the film at all or find a suitable digital platform. "We made an informed decision and said, listen, either we don't show this film at all or show it somewhere." "ZEE5 has been gracious and said, okay, listen, we'll be your platform for you here," shared the actor.