'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': YRF to distribute Akshay-Tiger starrer overseas

Feb 26, 2024

What's the story As the countdown has begun for the much-anticipated film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, excitement is building over the duo's first-time collaboration, the movie's mass appeal, and its high-octane action sequences. As per Bollywood Hungama, Yash Raj Films (YRF) will handle the film's distribution in overseas territories.

First partnership between Pooja Entertainment and YRF

A trade insider spoke to Bollywood Hungama and stated, "They [producers] are happy to have Aditya Chopra's reputed banner on board to release their film in foreign lands and they are confident that they'll get the best of screens." The movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment, marking their inaugural partnership with YRF for distribution. As of now, the promo materials have received a good response from viewers.

Cast and release date of the film

An industry expert weighed in on the film's Eid release, noting that it is an ideal time for cinema as families flock to theaters in large numbers, particularly in the Middle East and other major markets like the USA, UK, Canada, Australia/New Zealand. The star-studded cast includes Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, and Sonakshi Sinha, among others. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is set for an April 9 release.