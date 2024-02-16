'Lahore: 1947' is filming now

'Lahore: 1947': Abhimanyu Singh to lock horns with Sunny Deol

By Aikantik Bag 04:04 pm Feb 16, 202404:04 pm

What's the story Sunny Deol is basking in the glory of Gadar 2's bumper box office success. Post that, he has been receiving many lucrative offers, one of them being Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore: 1947. As the film is currently in production, a new Pinkvilla report suggests that Abhimanyu Singh has been roped in as the villain in the upcoming partition drama. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film is an adaptation of Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai.

Next Article

Trivia

Cast and filming details of the film

The cast includes Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Mona Singh. Insiders revealed that Santoshi aims to revive the classic hero versus villain dynamic in this film. The production team has recreated 1940s Lucknow at Madh Island for the shoot. Musical maestro AR Rahman is composing the film's music and background score, while Javed Akhtar has written the lyrics. Santosh Sivan serves as the director of photography. Lahore: 1947 commenced filming in February and aims to wrap up by May.

Release

Tentative release date of the film

There are whispers that Aamir Khan might make an extended cameo appearance in the film, but his character's details remain a mystery. While no official release date has been disclosed, industry insiders speculate that Lahore: 1947 could hit theaters on Republic Day 2025. This film marks a reunion for Deol and Santoshi, who previously collaborated on hits like Ghayal, Damini, Ghatak, and Bhagat Singh.