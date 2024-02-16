'Maamla Legal Hai' trailer is out now

'Maamla Legal Hai' trailer: Ravi Kishan to fight bizarre cases

By Aikantik Bag 02:28 pm Feb 16, 202402:28 pm

What's the story Get ready for some laughs as Netflix gears up to launch its latest legal comedy series, Maamla Legal Hai, on March 1. Starring Bhojpuri cinema legend Ravi Kishan, this quirky workplace sitcom takes place in Patparganj District Court and follows a group of unconventional lawyers tackling bizarre cases like a parrot on trial for its foul language. The show is a collaboration between Netflix and Biswapati Sarkar.

Next Article

Characters

Cast of the series

Kishan dons the role of VD Tyagi, a cunning lawyer who isn't afraid to bend the rules. The cast also features Naila Grewal as Ananya Shroff, a Harvard-educated lawyer fighting for justice. Nidhi Bisht stars as Sujata, the OG Didi who dreams of her own air-conditioned office despite never representing a case, and Anant V Joshi as Vishwas Pandey is a court manager who sees himself as the Indian Donna Paulson from Suits.

Crew

Kishan expressed his excitement for the project

Sameer Saxena is the showrunner for Maamla Legal Hai, with Rahul Pandey directing the series. Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja have penned the script. This marks Netflix and Sarkar's second collaboration after the thriller series Kaala Paani. Kishan, who also starred in Netflix's Khakee, expressed his enthusiasm for working with the streaming giant again: "I love how they challenge every actor with diverse roles. I hope the audience enjoys watching Maamla Legal Hai as much as we enjoyed making it."

Twitter Post

Twitter Post