Netflix acquires streaming rights for Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film, 'Maharaja'

Jan 17, 2024

Vijay Sethupathi's 'Maharaja' OTT details out!

Netflix recently announced the acquisition of streaming rights for Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film, Maharaja. The movie will be available on the platform after its theatrical run. The streaming giant has also secured rights for Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's Vidaa Muyarchi, bolstering its Tamil lineup for 2024. Although the plot of Maharaja remains under wraps, the first-look posters indicate an emotionally charged narrative. Here's everything to know.

Why does this story matter?

Helmed by Nithilan Swaminathan, Maharaja marks Sethupathi's 50th film in a career spanning nearly 25 years. While the director has kept the plot under wraps, he expressed confidence that the upcoming movie will resonate with Sethupathi's fans. Given the actor's cinematic style, the film is expected to carry political undertones. The previously released first-look posters depicted a visibly injured Sethupathi, brandishing a blood-stained machete against a desolate backdrop.

Take a look at the announcement post here!

Meet the cast and crew of 'Maharaja'

Maharaja boasts an impressive cast, including Anurag Kashyap, who is known for his directorial ventures in Bollywood. The ensemble also includes Mamta Mohandas, Bharathiraja, and Divya Bharti. The film is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy, with music by B Ajaneesh Loknath. Notably, this film marks Swaminathan's second directorial venture, following his debut film Kurangu Bommai (2017). The release date for Maharaja is yet to be announced.

'I've never noticed shortcomings in his word': Swaminathan

Director Swaminathan praised Sethupathi's performance in Maharaja, expressing his amazement at the actor's abilities. In a press conference, he also dismissed questions about whether Maharaja would be Sethupathi's comeback film, asserting, "Sometimes I get irked when people ask me whether Maharaja will be his comeback film. I lash out at them asking, when did he suffer a setback to come back?" "So far I have never noticed shortcomings in his work," he added.

Quick look at Sethupathi's upcoming projects

Starting 2024 on a high note, Sethupathi graced screens in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, alongside Katrina Kaif. Recently, Sethupathi's Viduthalai series (Parts 1 and 2) earned selection at the Rotterdam Film Festival 2024. The festival is scheduled to be held from January 25 to February 4. Viduthalai 2, featuring an ensemble cast including Prakash Raj, Bhavani Sre, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, has been eagerly anticipated by fans.