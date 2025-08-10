Bihar CM releases ₹1,247cr pension fund for 1.12cr beneficiaries

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has released ₹1,247.34 crore through direct benefit transfer for over 1.12 crore social security pension beneficiaries in the state. The move comes after his announcement on June 25 to increase monthly pensions for the elderly, disabled, and widows from ₹400 to ₹1,100. Speaking at an event in Patna , Kumar said he was pleased with the increase in beneficiaries from last month.

Fund allocation Bihar government allocates funds for 6 social security schemes The government has allocated ₹1,247.34 crore for six social security schemes. These include the Mukhyamantri Vridhjan Pension Yojana, Indira Gandhi Old Age Pension, Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension, Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension, Laxmi Bai Social Security Pension, and Bihar State Disability Pension. Social Welfare Department Secretary Bandana Preyashi announced plans to link these schemes to the Right to Public Service at the panchayat level for easier access by beneficiaries.

Support service Bihar government launches toll-free number for pension holders The Bihar government has also launched a toll-free number, 18003456262, for pension holders to seek information or lodge complaints. The move is part of the government's efforts to ensure smooth implementation of the increased pension scheme. Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni, and senior officials were present at the event where these announcements were made.

Budget increase Additional budget passed to meet rising demands In light of the increased number of beneficiaries, Bihar's Social Welfare Department received an additional ₹10,169 crore in the first supplementary budget for 2025-26. This takes the department's overall budget to ₹18,837 crore. The first supplementary budget, ₹57,946 crore, was passed after a ₹3,16,989.5-crore Budget was approved on March 3 for 2025-26 to meet rising demands.